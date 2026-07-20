Chicago police officer shot in Albany Park, alderperson says

A Chicago police officer was shot late Monday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood, according to the local alderperson.

Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) said an officer was shot while responding to a domestic incident in a home in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue around 11:30 a.m., but police have not confirmed that information.

Rodriguez-Sanchez said the police commander for the Albany Park neighborhood told her it was a "blurry situation" early Monday afternoon, but there was some kind of domestic incident followed by gunfire.

A neighbor told CBS News Chicago in a phone interview that they saw the wounded officer walking out of the home where the shooting happened with the assistance of other officers.

The wounded officer reportedly was being taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, but the officer's condition was not immediately available.

According to a police source, the wounded officer is 45 years old, and has been an officer for 20 years. The officer was shot twice in the abdomen.

Officers outside the hospital said it was still a fluid situation at the home, which was still an active crime scene early Monday afternoon.

Police and fire officials have not provided further details.