Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired at police during standoff in Addison, Illinois

A man has been charged after shots were fired during a standoff with police in Addison, Illinois, on Thursday.

Police said Salvador Lozano, 45, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, aggravated battery of a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He appeared in court on Saturday.

Police said, shortly before 11 a.m., a 911 call came in from a man in the 200 block of East La Porte Avenue, telling dispatchers he needed police to find his dogs, and claiming if officers didn't come out, he would find someone to do the officers' job for them. The man then hung up, and dispatchers tried to call back, but could not reach him.

While officers were headed to the scene, other calls came in saying a man holding a bag was blocking the street with a white SUV, spraying an unknown substance on the street, and setting items on fire.

Shortly after 11 a.m., as officers arrived on the scene, they saw the man go inside a house. A short time later, the man started firing shots at police, shooting one officer in their protective vest.

Officers took cover and called in additional support from neighboring departments, the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT team, and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response & Investigations Team Task Force.

Police said the suspect sporadically fired several shots from the home over the course of four hours before surrendering around 3:15 p.m., when he was taken into custody of the front lawn of his home.

No civilians were injured, but police said some police officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Lozano is expected for a court appearance on November 24.