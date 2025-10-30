Watch CBS News
Addison, Illinois, residents asked to shelter in place amid ongoing police activity

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Addison, Illinois, residents are being asked to shelter in place amid ongoing police activity on Thursday. 

Police are responding to the 200 Block of E. La Porte Drive for what they characterized as an "active situation" near a home. Anyone nearby is asked to "remain indoors and shelter in place as a precaution." 

Addison Trail High School is currently in a "secure" environment due to a "community situation," school officials confirmed. Officials said outside doors are locked.  

No further details were provided. Police said multiple agencies are assisting them in this operation. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

