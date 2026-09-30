Chicago police warn about attempted child luring on South Side

Chicago police are warning residents about an attempted child luring incident on the city's South Side.

The incident happened on Tuesday between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. between the 6300 and 6500 blocks of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police said a minor was walking southbound when the suspect, driving a black sedan, approached. The suspect followed the minor for blocks, offering her money to approach the car.

The minor sought assistance from security officers and the suspect drove off, last seen heading northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police only had a limited description of the suspect, who was described as a Black man between 30 and 35 years old, between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 11, between 150 and 160 pounds, with a dark complexion and dreads. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312- 747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK431584.