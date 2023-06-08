Chicago man charged with attempted carjacking, restraining woman at knifepoint in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in connection to an attempted carjacking in the Albany Park neighborhood last month.

Juan Landeros, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street.

Police say Landeros was identified as the suspect who restrained the victim, a 27-year-old woman, at knifepoint and tried to take her car by force on May 17, in the 4600 block of West Foster Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking and one felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint.

Landeros is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.



