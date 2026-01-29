2 charged in attempted armed robbery of CCL holder in Belmont Cragin

Two men were charged, and police said they tried to rob a Concealed Carry License holder early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said Teryon Pittman, 39, and Roberts Cooks Jr., 23, were charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

On Tuesday morning, Chicago police said a 39-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 5200 block of West Montana Street when two men walked up with a gun and demanded his belongings. Police said the victim, who has a valid CCL, fired multiple shots at the men. One was struck multiple times in the legs, CPD said.

Officers responded and took the two men into custody. Cooks was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Cooks and Pittman are expected in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.