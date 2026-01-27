Concealed carry license holder opens fire during attempted armed robbery in Belmont Cragin, CPD says; 2 in custody

A Concealed Carry License holder fired shots at two men who tried to rob him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 39-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 5200 block of West Montana Street when two men walked up with a gun and demanded his belongings. Police said the victim, who has a valid CCL, fired multiple shots at the men. One was struck multiple times in the legs, CPD said.

Officers responded and took the two men into custody. A 23-year-old suspect was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

An investigation by Area Five detectives is ongoing. No further details were released and it was not immediately clear what, if any, charges were pending.