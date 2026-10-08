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ATM stolen in crash-and-grab burglary at bar in Chicago's Little Italy

By Lou Kleinberg, Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police early Thursday were searching for the burglars behind a smash-and-grab at a bar in the Little Italy community.

Police said at 4:20 a.m., someone crashed a Jeep Grand Cherokee into The Bar 10 Doors, at 1251 W. Taylor St. off Throop Street.

The burglars took an ATM, and then entered a second vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, leaving the Jeep behind.

No injuries were reported.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

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