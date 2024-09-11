Watch CBS News
Local News

ATM stolen by burglary crew from Chicago Southwest Side restaurant

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Burglary crew steal ATM from Brighton Park restaurant
Burglary crew steal ATM from Brighton Park restaurant 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a burglary group that stole an ATM from a Brighton Park restaurant early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Leon's Barbecue in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue.

At least five people were seen exiting a white truck and breaking the glass to the front door. The thieves then made entry, took the ATM, and fled in a white SUV.

The business was empty at the time and as of Wednesday, there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.