ATM stolen by burglary crew from Chicago Southwest Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a burglary group that stole an ATM from a Brighton Park restaurant early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Leon's Barbecue in the 4500 block of South Archer Avenue.

At least five people were seen exiting a white truck and breaking the glass to the front door. The thieves then made entry, took the ATM, and fled in a white SUV.

The business was empty at the time and as of Wednesday, there is no one in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.