Group steals ATM from bar on Chicago's Northwest Side

An ATM was stolen from a bar on Chicago's Northwest Side early Friday morning.

Chicago police said around 4 a.m., three men broke into the Sixpenny Bit bar in the 5800 block of West Montrose Avenue. Police said the group took an ATM and fled the scene in a white car.

The burglary was caught on the bar's surveillance cameras. The bar owner said he was not surprised.

"I just figured it was inevitable, it was going to happen," the bar owner told CBS News Chicago.

No arrests have been made.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.