Group steals ATM from bar on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Elyssa Kaufman

CBS Chicago

An ATM was stolen from a bar on Chicago's Northwest Side early Friday morning. 

Chicago police said around 4 a.m., three men broke into the Sixpenny Bit bar in the 5800 block of West Montrose Avenue. Police said the group took an ATM and fled the scene in a white car. 

The burglary was caught on the bar's surveillance cameras. The bar owner said he was not surprised. 

"I just figured it was inevitable, it was going to happen," the bar owner told CBS News Chicago. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Five Detectives are investigating. 

