Athanasiou scores twice as Blackhawks beat Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped an eight-game slide by topping the desperate Calgary Flames for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Jujhar Khaira and Austin Wagner also scored for Chicago (25-46-6), which began the night in last place in the NHL. The Blackhawks swept the three-game series against the Flames.

Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist for Calgary (36-27-15), which had won four in a row. Tyler Toffoli got his team-leading 34th goal, and Mikael Backlund also scored.

With four games left in the Flames' regular season, Calgary remains two points back of Winnipeg for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Jets, who host the Flames on Wednesday, have a game in hand and also own the tiebreaker.

Petr Mrazek made 33 stops for Chicago. He improved to 9-21-3.

Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for Calgary. Starting for the 16th time in the last 17 games, he dropped to 22-21-10.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Vancouver on Thursday night.

Flames: At Winnipeg on Wednesday night.