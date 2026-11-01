At least 30 evidence markers on ground after shooting in Oak Park, Illinois

At least 30 shell casings were left on the ground after a shooting in the west Chicago suburb of Oak Park early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near the corner of Lyman Avenue and Harvard Street, a city block west of Austin Boulevard and the boundary with Chicago, and a short distance north of Roosevelt Road and the boundary with Cicero.

At least 30 evidence markers for shell casings were seen on the ground after the shooting.

Information on the shooting and any possible victim from Oak Park police was not immediately available.