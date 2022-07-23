Watch CBS News
Local News

Three shot while leaving funeral service at Chicago church

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least three people were shot outside a church on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday afternoon. 

It happened in the 0-100 block of East 108th Street around 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department. 

The three men were leaving a funeral service when a gray sedan drove by and someone inside started shooting, striking the victims who were standing outside. 

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen shoulder and leg and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 37-year-old man was struck in the upper thigh and was also transported to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. A 25-year-old man was shot in the back and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

First published on July 23, 2022 / 3:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.