At least 46 found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - At least 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio, KSAT reported Monday evening

According to multiple San Antonio Police Department sources, 16 others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions.

San Antonio police, fire trucks and ambulances are surrounding an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road, next to railroad tracks, KSAT said. 

Governor Greg Abbott commented on Twitter, saying the deaths are a result of President Joe Biden's open border policies.

This story is developing.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 7:31 PM

