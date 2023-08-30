Multiple asylum seekers rushed to hospital from South Chicago (4th) District police station

Migrants taken to hospital from Far South Side police station

Migrants taken to hospital from Far South Side police station

Migrants taken to hospital from Far South Side police station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several migrants staying at a Far South Side Chicago Police district station were rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Five ambulances were called to the South Chicago (4th) District station, at 2255 E. 103rd St. in the South Deering neighborhood.

Multiple people reported having flulike symptoms.

We are told at least three people were taken to the hospital.