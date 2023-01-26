Asteroid coming close to Earth but proposes no harm, scientists say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today an asteroid is inching really close to Earth. It could potentially be one of the closest asteroid encounters to the planet.

According to scientists, there's no risk of the asteroid hurting the planet. It's about the size of a box truck and is set to hit the southern tip of South America around 6:30 p.m. CST.

Scientists say it will turn into a fireball and disintegrate into the atmosphere without causing any harm.