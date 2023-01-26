Watch CBS News
Asteroid coming close to Earth but proposes no harm, scientists say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Asteroid coming close to Earth Thursday
Asteroid coming close to Earth Thursday 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today an asteroid is inching really close to Earth. It could potentially be one of the closest asteroid encounters to the planet.

According to scientists, there's no risk of the asteroid hurting the planet. It's about the size of a box truck and is set to hit the southern tip of South America around 6:30 p.m. CST.

Scientists say it will turn into a fireball and disintegrate into the atmosphere without causing any harm. 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 7:21 AM

