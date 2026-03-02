2 Aspira charter schools to close by April due to financial issues

Chicago Public Schools is shutting down two Aspira charter schools by the middle of the year, following financial issues over the past year.

School leaders are calling the move "unprecedented."

Students at the Aspira Business and Finance High School at 2989 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Avondale held a walkout right outside of Aspira after the CEO said they only have enough money to stay open for the next four to five weeks.

Students wanted their questions answered as to why they're being transferred to other schools.

Angelina Mota is a senior at the high school and said she is concerned about her future.

"It's very difficult, especially for us, hearing that credits might not go all the way with us. That our graduation might just be taken back. It's very disappointing," she said.

This is the first time a CPS school will close before the end of the school year. Both Aspira and CPS said the charter network won't have the funds to stay open past April.

"The burden on our seniors has got to be... they don't give a damn about the kids. The seniors," Aspira of Illinois CEO Edgar Lopez said while fighting back his emotions.

The school is facing a $2.9 million deficit, impacting 540 students and dozens of staff.

CPS said they have already given more than $2.5 million to the charter school to help sustain operations. They said under Illinois law, it reached the legal limit of funding it can provide.

This has been a year-long effort in compliance with state charter school law.

In a statement, CPS said, "Aspira has not submitted required documentation, including evidence of funding to support operations through this school year."

The documents CPS said are overdue include the school's fiscal year 25 financial audit, general ledger, and payroll.

"We're not hiding nothing. The financial documents that they were asking for, Jose told them, we'll have them to you by Friday. Then they send a letter by Thursday. They didn't even give us a chance," Lopez said.

CPS said they're initiating this due to the lack of financial transparency and solvency.

"We know we don't want to go anywhere else because we're used to the routine we have here," said student Arichely Molina.

"Please let us (stay) open. at least until we graduate," Mota said.

CPS said their main goal is to ensure the kids have a safety net as they transition to another school.

The second school is located at 3986 W. Barry Ave., also in the Avondale neighborhood.