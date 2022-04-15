Ashay Williams, 17, dies days after being shot in car near Chicago State University campus
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the Burnside neighborhood and Chicago State University.
Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
The Legal Help Firm tweeted Ashay's picture Thursday Night.
Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots.
Williams was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
