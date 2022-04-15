Ashay Williams, 17, dies days after being shot in car near Chicago State University campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a car in the Burnside neighborhood and Chicago State University.

Ashay Williams, 17, was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

The Legal Help Firm tweeted Ashay's picture Thursday Night.

TEEN KILLED: 17-year-old Ashay Williams was shot on April 11, 2022 in the 600 block of West 95th, Roseland neighborhood, South Side. She passed away two days later. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna74x6j. Our condolences. Police offer a reward for an arrest. pic.twitter.com/KFPkZz8kUB — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) April 15, 2022

Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car in the 600 block of East 95th Street around 8:20 p.m. Monday, when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots.

Williams was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.