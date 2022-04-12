17-year-old girl shot in head while sitting in car near Burnside
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in a car near the Burnside neighborhood Monday night.
Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car, in the 600 block of E. 95th Street around 8:20 p.m., when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots.
The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
