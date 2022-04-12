Watch CBS News

17-year-old girl shot in head while sitting in car near Burnside

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 17-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in a car near the Burnside neighborhood Monday night. 

Chicago police said the teen was in the driver seat of the car, in the 600 block of E. 95th Street around 8:20 p.m., when someone inside a dark vehicle approached and fired shots. 

The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

