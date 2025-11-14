As Rev. Jesse Jackson remains in the hospital, Rainbow PUSH keeps his mission going

Rev. Jesse Jackson remained under observation Friday night at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, after being admitted earlier this week to be monitored for a rare neurodegenerative condition.

While Jackson continues to recover at the hospital, the Rainbow PUSH coalition he founded is keeping the civil rights icon's mission going this weekend.

At a Rainbow PUSH event Friday night, people reflected on his work and legacy moving forward.

Valerie Goodloe is a filmmaker and photographer who has had an up-close view of Jackson for more than two decades.

"I've shot him over the years at birthday parties and in rallies and for films," she aid.

Her film, "Love is not Enough," was shown at a screening Friday night at Rainbow PUSH headquarters in the Kenwood neighborhood.

"The ending of what you would say happens when the bullet leaves the gun to the finale on what can we do to change the dynamics in our community," she said.

As Jackson continues to be monitored in the hospital for progressive supranuclear palsy – a neurodegenerative condition – Goodloe and others said they hope for his recovery, and want to keep his work going.

"What I think is really so relevant about who he is, even being sick, and even in the bed, is that he feels the mission must go on," she said.

Janette Wilson is a senior advisor with Rainbow PUSH. She said the film screening encapsulates the organization's mission.

"We believe that this film and the discussions will help us understand how we can replace hate with love," she said.

Darryl Mason came to the screening with his son, and said Jackson's legacy will be carried on by new generations.

"It will always be here, as long as we have people that's willing to keep the hope alive," he said.

Rainbow PUSH is holding an event to distribute food to those experiencing food insecurity at 10 a.m. Saturday as the organization continues Jackson's mission.