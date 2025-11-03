As deadline arrives for plan to keep SNAP benefits going, Chicago restaurants and organizations are stepping in

Two federal judges last week ordered the Trump administration to keep Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits going, despite the continuing government shutdown that has now been in progress for 34 days.

Monday is the deadline for the White House to come up with a plan. SNAP benefits lapsed at the beginning of the month on Saturday.

Meanwhile in Chicago, local restaurants and churches continue to step up to help. Among them is the iconic Manny's Deli, at 1141 S. Jefferson St. on Chicago's Near West Side.

Manny's has been known for decades for feeding politicians and power players. But this week, the deli is feeding the families who need help the most.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the first 300 people who show a SNAP card can get a hot family meal — a sandwich, a potato pancake, a pickle, and a soft drink. Manny's said it will keep the program going all week, and add more meals as donations come in.

"Today, we just really felt that it was needed, so we're offering sandwiches to people today, so they're going to either get a corned beef, pastrami, or turkey — they get to choose," said Dan Raskin, fourth-generation owner of Manny's Cafeteria & Deli.

Raskin said he had been considering stepping up to help well before SNAP benefits expired.

"I was having lunch with one of my mentors, and he was telling me actually about Lou Malnati's — that they were stepping up, and they were doing something, and that minute, I knew that wanted to do something as well," he said, "and we stepped up and did it, and our customers have really come through and helped us out, and even inspired us to do a GoFundMe to help us make this bigger than it is."

At 5 a.m. Monday, three people were already lined up outside Manny's.

The Lou Malnati's location at 3859 W. Ogden Ave. in the Lawndale community is also stepping in, partnering Lawndale Community Church to hand out $10 coupons for families in need. The coupons can be used for a large thin-crust or deep-dish pizza through Sunday, Nov. 16.

On Saturdays, the Greater Chicago Food Depository will be offering additional distribution.

Community partners are setting up additional hubs to operate on Saturdays in November at the following locations:

Free-N-Deed Market

14200 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr., Dolton

Grace and Peace

1856 N. LeClaire Ave., Chicago

Harmony Community Cares

1908 S. Millard Ave., Chicago

St. Sabina

1210 W. 78th Pl., Chicago

Nourishing Hope - Ravenswood

5151 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago

Sankofa Food Market

901 E. 95th St., Chicago

Pre-packaged boxes of groceries will be available.

The depository also has resources to find food pantries near you and food distributions any day of the week.

Several other organizations in Chicago and throughout Illinois are also offering food aid.

These efforts come as millions wait to see whether SNAP benefits will continue. On Friday, two federal judges ruled the Trump administration must tap into emergency funds to keep SNAP payments flowing during the shutdown.

In a case brought by a coalition of states in federal court in Massachusetts, Judge Indira Talwani ruled that the government is required by law to tap into the emergency money to make at least partial payments, and gave the administration until Monday to tell the court whether it planned to do so.

In Rhode Island, Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. granted a request for a temporary restraining order from a group of municipalities and nonprofits that sued to block the imminent funding freeze, according to attorneys for Democracy Forward, the group leading the suit. The ruling was made from the bench. An entry on the case docket said the court "orders the USDA to distribute contingency funds" and report back to the court by noon on Monday.

McConnell on Saturday ordered the Trump administration to pay SNAP benefits in full by Monday and to report to the court by noon regarding the status of the distribution. In the order, the judge said that if the government chooses to use its discretion and decides not to use other funds to make a full payment, then it must make a partial payment using the total amount of the contingency funds. The order said the contingency funds must be used to make a partial payment by Wednesday.

President Trump said on social media, "If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the court, it will be my honor to provide the funding."