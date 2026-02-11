Man charged with beating and robbing CTA passenger on Red Line train

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing and beating a CTA passenger on board a Red Line train last fall.

Artiz Haywood, 20, has been charged with one count each of aggravated battery, robbery, and unlawful restraint.

Police said, a 55-year-old man was riding a Red Line train near the Garfield stop around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, when a group of four men came up and robbed him at gunpoint, hitting him in the face before taking his personal belongings.

According to a police arrest report, the victim was sleeping on the train when he woke up to the four men going through his pockets. When he tried to stop them, they punched him in the face and kicked him before stealing his cell phone, ID, and credit card.

Police said the robbers then got off the train and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Haywood was arrested on Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, after being released from custody in a separate case, after he was identified as one of the robbers from a photo array, according to a CPD arrest report.

He is due to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday.