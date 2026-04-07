Artemis II photos have Adler Planetarium scientists over the moon

The newest Artemis II photos from their historic moon mission have scientists at Chicago's Adler Planetarium over the moon.

It's been 57 years since an astronaut took a photo of Earthset the way the Artemis II crew were able to during their lunar flyby Monday. The image is similar to Earthrise, the iconic photo taken from Apollo 8.

At the Adler, the moon is always in sight but it's never felt closer than it does right now. Michelle Nichols, the senior director of public programs, still has a great view, even from his windowless office.

"I've been nerding out since before this thing got off the ground," she said.

It's something she likely has in common with the four Artemis II astronauts.

"You just see them geek out as much as everybody else," she said. "That's refreshing to see, just to remind everyone that these really are humans."

Four humans who have now traveled further from Earth than anyone before, making new photos and observations along the way.

"They also saw at least six flashes of light as meteoroids struck the moon yesterday," Nichols said.

From a total solar eclipse lasting almost an hour to the Earth setting behind the moon, the photo dump from NASA just scratches the surface of what's to come.

"You know what's really crazy, is you'd think as many times as we've all seen pictures of the moon, this never gets old," Nichols said. "Engage with these in whatever way you can, whatever device you've got; do it.