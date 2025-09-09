Arson investigation underway after fire at apartment complex on Chicago's South Side

Arson investigation underway at apartment building in Greater Grand Crossing

Investigators say arson caused the fire at an apartment complex in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicago firefighters were called to a fire in the 300 block of East 68th Street just before 1:15 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames.

Chicago police said one woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for smoke inhalation. The victim's condition is currently unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire displaced one woman.

The Office of Fire Investigation determined this was arson. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.