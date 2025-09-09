Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson investigation underway after fire at apartment complex on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Arson investigation underway at apartment building in Greater Grand Crossing
Arson investigation underway at apartment building in Greater Grand Crossing 00:22

Investigators say arson caused the fire at an apartment complex in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago firefighters were called to a fire in the 300 block of East 68th Street just before 1:15 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames. 

Chicago police said one woman was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for smoke inhalation. The victim's condition is currently unknown. 

 No other injuries were reported. 

Officials said the fire displaced one woman.

The Office of Fire Investigation determined this was arson. An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue