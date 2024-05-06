Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago suburban woman who ransacked police station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in far north suburban Island Lake issued an arrest warrant for the woman who ransacked the police department's lobby. 

Security cameras captured the moment 35-year-old Mary Larson pulled brochure holders and even a billboard off the wall. She then scattered the brochures throughout the lobby. 

Island Lake PD vandalism.jpg
Island Lake PD

Police said Larson is from Schaumburg. 

If you recognize the suspect, call the Island Lake Police Department. 

