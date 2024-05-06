Arrest warrant issued for Chicago suburban woman who ransacked police station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in far north suburban Island Lake issued an arrest warrant for the woman who ransacked the police department's lobby.

Security cameras captured the moment 35-year-old Mary Larson pulled brochure holders and even a billboard off the wall. She then scattered the brochures throughout the lobby.

Police said Larson is from Schaumburg.

If you recognize the suspect, call the Island Lake Police Department.