Woman flips off camera, leaves big mess at suburban Chicago police station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in far north suburban Island Lake are looking for a woman who threw a dramatic tantrum in their lobby this morning.

She plopped down on a bench and flipped off the camera. Then, the woman started pulling brochure holders and even a billboard off the wall, tossing them around.

It all happened just before 4:00 on Tuesday morning.

Despite the big mess, no one was hurt. She then left and drove off.

If you recognize her, give detectives at the Island Lake Police Department a call.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 5:41 PM CDT

