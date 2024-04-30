Woman flips off camera, leaves big mess at suburban Chicago police station
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in far north suburban Island Lake are looking for a woman who threw a dramatic tantrum in their lobby this morning.
She plopped down on a bench and flipped off the camera. Then, the woman started pulling brochure holders and even a billboard off the wall, tossing them around.
It all happened just before 4:00 on Tuesday morning.
Despite the big mess, no one was hurt. She then left and drove off.
If you recognize her, give detectives at the Island Lake Police Department a call.