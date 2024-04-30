Woman flips off camera, leaves big mess at suburban Chicago police station

Suburban Chicago police department looking for woman who made a mess in their building

Suburban Chicago police department looking for woman who made a mess in their building

Suburban Chicago police department looking for woman who made a mess in their building

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in far north suburban Island Lake are looking for a woman who threw a dramatic tantrum in their lobby this morning.

She plopped down on a bench and flipped off the camera. Then, the woman started pulling brochure holders and even a billboard off the wall, tossing them around.

It all happened just before 4:00 on Tuesday morning.

Despite the big mess, no one was hurt. She then left and drove off.

If you recognize her, give detectives at the Island Lake Police Department a call.