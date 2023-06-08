Watch CBS News
Arrest warrant issued after man set fire in lobby of Lake County Jail

Lake County, Indiana police try to find person of interest in connection with jail lobby fire
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of setting a small fire in the lobby of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana, earlier this week.

Lake County prosecutors secured an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Ryan Andrews, of Merrillville, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ryan Andrews, of Merrillville, Indiana, for setting a small fire in the lobby of the Lake County Jail.

Detectives are still searching for Andrews, who is accused of walking into the lobby of the Lake County Jail shortly before noon on Monday, carrying a jug containing an accelerant. Sheriff's officials said video shows him dousing the lobby with he liquid, setting it on fire, and running out, before fleeing in a blue SUV.

Sheriff's officials said he should be considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him should avoid approaching him and call 911.

