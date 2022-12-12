Woman hit in head during armed robbery in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was hit in the head during an armed robbery in Irving Park.

Police said a 36-year-old woman was walking, in the 3100 block of West Grace Street around 3:55 a.m., when three men exited a silver sedan and approached with handguns.

One of the offenders demanded the woman's items and she complied. Police said the woman was hit in the head with a "unidentified object."

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.