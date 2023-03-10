Boy, 15, charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after robbing a teenage girl and trying to rob a woman in the South Shore neighborhood.

The teen was arrested Thursday, in the 2200 block of East 71st Street.

Police say the teen, just minutes earlier, robbed a 15-year-old girl and attempted to rob a 56-year-old woman on the same block.

Responding officers located the boy and placed him in custody.

He is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

No additional information was available.