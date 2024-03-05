Watch CBS News
Armed robbers target 7-Eleven with customers inside on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Armed robbers targeted a 7-Eleven in Bucktown early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police said a group of three to four men entered the business, in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and demanded money from the register. 

The offenders also took personal belongings from two men inside the store. 

Police said the offenders fled in a blue sedan. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police are searching for the offenders. 

First published on March 5, 2024 / 6:37 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

