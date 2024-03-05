Armed robbers target 7-Eleven with customers inside on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Armed robbers targeted a 7-Eleven in Bucktown early Tuesday morning.
Chicago police said a group of three to four men entered the business, in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and demanded money from the register.
The offenders also took personal belongings from two men inside the store.
Police said the offenders fled in a blue sedan.
No injuries were reported.
Police are searching for the offenders.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.