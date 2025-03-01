Armed robbers target 3 University of Chicago students, school says

Three University of Chicago students were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to the school.

Around 5:15 a.m., the students were walking on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue in the Hyde Park neighborhood when they were approached by four to five unknown armed people who exited a white Alfa Romeo SUV.

The suspects demanded and took the victim's property before returning to the vehicle with no license plates and drove away, last seen heading southbound on Dorchester, the school said.

No injuries were reported.

No description of the suspects was given.

The university reminds its students to be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times, not to resist armed robbery unless absolutely necessary, and to avoid using cell phones or other electronic devices while on the street.

It is also advised to walk with a group or another person if possible.

Anyone with information related to the robbery or witness any suspicious activity is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department 911 or the University of Chicago Police Department at 123 from a university phone or at 773-702-8181.