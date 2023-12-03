Gunmen target street vendors in string of weekend robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of armed robberies involving street vendors this weekend.

Police said, in each of the robberies, four people approached victims near or at a street vendor location, flashed rifles and handguns, and stole the victim's property. The robberies started Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood, followed by four more holdups Saturday night in Brighton Park and Archer Heights neighborhoods.

At 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 1600 block of North Major Avenue.

At 11:10 p.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of West 47th Street.

At 11:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 2900 block of West 47th Street.

At 11:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 4500 block of South Pulaski Road.

At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4700 block of South Whipple Street.

In each case, the robbers fled the scene in a black Infiniti Q50.

Police had only a vague description of the robbers, who were wearing hoodies and masks. Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.