Armed robberies prompt police alert on Chicago's Northwest Side

Police are warning residents after two armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, the two robberies were reported during the afternoon on December 28 in the following locations:

8100 block of West Addison Street

3200 block of North Newland Avenue

Chicago police said in both incidents, the suspect followed women, forcing them into a garage or vestibule. The suspect then took personal property from the women, including phones, credit cards and cash.

The suspect was reported to be wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Police said a vehicle, a blue 2000 Ford Taurus, has been recovered.

No arrests have been made.