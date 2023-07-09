Armed group carries out nearly a dozen robberies on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after 11 robberies were reported across multiple neighborhoods on the West and Northwest Sides during the weekend.

Police said three men armed with handguns would exit out of a vehicle, approach victims, and demand their personal property – including wallets, cash, and phones.

In two incidents, the victim was struck in the face by one of the suspects.

Incident time and location:

· 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 7, 2023 - 12:53 a.m.

· 2600 block of North Central Avenue on July 7 - 1 a.m.

· 1800 block of North Cicero Avenue on July 7 - 6:19 a.m.

· 1800 block of North LeClaire Avenue on July 7 - 6:25 a.m.

· 1700 block of North Normandy Avenue on July 8, - 4:20 p.m.

· 1900 block of North Leavitt Avenue on July 8 - 7:57 p.m.

· 3600 block of North California Avenue on July 9 - 12:12 a.m.

· 3200 block of West Montrose Avenue on July 9 - 1:58 a.m.

· 4500 block of North Keokuk Avenue on July 9 - 3:17 a.m.

· 2300 block of North California Avenue on July 9 – 5 a.m.

· 3100 block of West North Avenue on July 9 - 5:10 a.m.

The men were described as African American between 18-25 years of age, wearing black ski masks, and armed with handguns.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.