Police searching for suspects in armed robberies in Park Ridge, Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Park Ridge and Des Plaines police are searching for the suspects who robbed victims outside the Mariano's grocery and the Rivers Casino just minutes apart Friday evening.

Authorities said around 8:15 p.m., Park Ridge police officers responded to the parking lot of Mariano's, located at 1900 S. Cumberland Ave., for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with two men who related they were walking out of the store and towards their car in the parking lot when they were approached by three black men wearing masks. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded their wallets and phones.

The victims complied and the suspects then fled the scene in a red Nissan Rogue heading south on Cumberland.

Des Plaines police say the same suspects were involved in three armed robberies in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino, located at 3000 S. River Road, 20 minutes earlier.

Park Ridge and Des Plaines detectives are working together and are reviewing video surveillance footage from both the casino and Mariano's parking lots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at 847-318-5252 or the Des Plaines Police Department at 847.391.5400.