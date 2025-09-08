Armed man in building prompts SWAT response on Chicago's West Side

Armed man arrested after shots are fired near West Side Chicago apartment building

An armed man prompted a call of a SWAT team Sunday evening in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood.

Police sat at 7:08 p.m., they were called for shots fired near a residential building in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard, near Long Avenue — where an armed offender had entered an apartment through a rear door.

A SWAT team responded to the scene. Neighbors took video of the scene as the standoff unfolded.

The SWAT team was able to locate the man and arrest him without incident, police said.

A gun was recovered, and the man was taken to Loretto Hospital for evaluation, police said.