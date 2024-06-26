Armed group robs at least a dozen people on Chicago's West, Northwest Sides, police say

CPD warns of at least a dozen armed robberies on West, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a crew of two to four men who robbed at least a dozen people at gunpoint on the West and Northwest Sides this month.

The robberies happened between June 15-19 in the Gage Park, Humboldt Park, and Hermosa neighborhoods.

Police say each time, the men would pull up in a dark car wearing ski masks. They would park, then go up to the victim, pointing their guns, and demand their belongings. They would then return to their cars and flee the scene.

Incident Dates and Locations:

700 block of North Sacramento Blvd on June 15, at 5:45 a.m.

1100 block of North Springfield Avenue on June 15, at 6:20 a.m.

1900 block of West Iowa Street on June 15, at 6:30 a.m.

2136 block of West Haddon Avenue on June 15, between 6:50-6:55 a.m.

5100 block of South Halsted Street on June 15, at 7:13 a.m.

2500 block of West 51st Street on June 15, at 7:30 a.m.

700 block of West 48th Place on June 15, at 6:25 p.m.

3800 block of West Fullerton Avenue on June 18, at 5:25 a.m.

4300 block of West Parker Avenue on June 18, between 5:35-5:42 a.m.

1100 block of North Lamon Avenue on June 18, at 6:05 a.m.

3800 block of West Armitage Avenue on June 19, at 1:07 p.m.

3800 block of West Armitage Avenue on June 19, at 1:10 p.m.

The robbers were described as Black males, all wearing black or dark-colored clothing and black ski masks.

They were driving a silver minivan, silver or gray Kia SUV, black SUV, dark-colored Hyundai, and a blue Kia Sportage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area 5 Detective Division at 312-746-7394.