Demolition progresses at old Arlington International Racecourse
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Construction progress continues at the Arlington Park Race Track, as Chopper 2 saw on Tuesday.
A large part of the grandstand has been demolished.
Crews are clearing the way for a new stadium for the Chicago Bears, who purchased the property. But there is a lot of red tape to get through before it's a done deal.
