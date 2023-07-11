Watch CBS News
Demolition progresses at old Arlington International Racecourse

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) – Construction progress continues at the Arlington Park Race Track, as Chopper 2 saw on Tuesday.

A large part of the grandstand has been demolished.

Crews are clearing the way for a new stadium for the Chicago Bears, who purchased the property. But there is a lot of red tape to get through before it's a done deal.

