Arlington Heights police warning residents about "Door Kick" TikTok challenge

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago.
Police in Arlington Heights are giving residents a heads up about a TikTok trend that is leaving homes with damaged doors.

In a post to social media, police said. "The 'Door Kick' challenge has made its way to our community, and we want everyone to be aware of it."

The department said it has responded to multiple reports over the weekend where residents reported damage to their front doors after being kicked.

"We encourage everyone, especially parents, to understand the dangers and discuss with their children the various consequences of participating in this trend. Startling a homeowner in the overnight hours and/or damaging property is not funny," the department said.

Police also said that everyone's safety is more important than views and likes from social media.

