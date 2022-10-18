Arlington Heights mayor says it's possible village could stiff arm Bears on future stadium

Arlington Heights mayor says it's possible village could stiff arm Bears on future stadium

Arlington Heights mayor says it's possible village could stiff arm Bears on future stadium

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's not a done deal yet. That's the message the mayor of Arlington Heights is sending to the Chicago Bears about their possible move to the village.

Mayor Tom Hayes told the village board on Monday that it's "possible" the town could reject the team's proposal. Hayes added the village, and the public, will have a say on the designs.

The Bears are in the process of buying the old Arlington Race Track, with the hopes of building a new stadium and entertainment district.

The village is expected to vote on the redevelopment agreement next month.