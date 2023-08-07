Watch CBS News
Woman, man, and dog dead in domestic violence incident in Arlington Heights

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people and a dog are dead after a domestic violence incident in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Police said officers responded to a 911 caller who reported killing his wife and dog, and said he was going to kill himself just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on West Campbell Street, near the village's downtown.

Officers found a woman and dog dead at the scene, and a man with life-threatening injuries. That man had a gun in his hand, and was taken to the hospital. He died late Sunday afternoon.

The names of the two people who died have not yet been released.

Police said all evidence points to an isolated domestic incident.

