Watch CBS News
Local News

ARC After Dark tickets to go on sale for festival goers. Here's how to purchase

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Arc After Dark tickets going on sale
Arc After Dark tickets going on sale 00:38

Tickets for Arc Music Festival's "Arc After Dark" shows go on sale Friday.

The festival took longer to announce the after shows than in years past, which usually go online in July.

Notable names in house and techno, including Amelie Lens, Fisher, Hot Since 82, and John Summit, will all headline those shows following their headlining slots at the festival itself.

The events will be held at venues across the city.

The tickets will be available for purchase at noon. Buyers will need their order code from a festival pass to buy one.

The Arc Music Festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Union Park. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue