ARC After Dark tickets to go on sale for festival goers. Here's how to purchase

Tickets for Arc Music Festival's "Arc After Dark" shows go on sale Friday.

The festival took longer to announce the after shows than in years past, which usually go online in July.

Notable names in house and techno, including Amelie Lens, Fisher, Hot Since 82, and John Summit, will all headline those shows following their headlining slots at the festival itself.

The events will be held at venues across the city.

The tickets will be available for purchase at noon. Buyers will need their order code from a festival pass to buy one.

The Arc Music Festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Union Park.