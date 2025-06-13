Watch CBS News
Aqua Illinois unsafe drinking water alert lifted for south suburbs

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Aqua Illinois says its water is safe to drink in the south suburbs again. 

The utility company initially issued the unsafe drinking water alert on June 7 for Will and Kankakee counties, then expanded it to University Park. 

Aqua Illinois said elevated levels of nitrates in the Kankakee River, which may be harmful to infants under 6 months old, prompted the alert, which also warned not to boil the water, as boiling water can actually worsen the elevated nitrate levels.

Friday the utility said customers can now resume normal use of their drinking water as river nitrate levels at the Illinois EPA monitoring location is below the required level and internal data shows all other monitoring locations are also under the nitrate limit.

No more bottle water will be distributed, Aqua Illinois said. 

