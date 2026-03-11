Applications open for Cook County property tax exemptions

For Cook County residents hoping to lower their property tax bills, applications are open for exemptions.

The filing period for Tax Year 2025 exemptions opened on Monday. Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi was set to provide more information about exemption options Wednesday morning.

The assessor said his office processed more than 1.5 million exemptions last year.

The most common exemption is the Homeowner Exemption, which saves the average Cook County property owner about $950 a year.

To determine which exemptions are being applied to a home, homeowners can review their property details, and then go through the exemption history and status section.

New homeowners and returning applicants can apply for exemptions online.

If a homeowner believes they are entitled to exemptions from previous years, a Certificate of Error application can be filed.