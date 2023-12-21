Chicago's Apostolic Faith Church hosting annual Christmas toy, coat, and food giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's day three of a massive effort to help people in our community as a Bronzeville church hands out more than 1,000 winter coats and 3,000 toys to children, teens, and their parents.

Since Tuesday, church members and volunteers also have been handing out bags of produce, dairy, and meat products to families in need at Apostolic Faith Church, at 38th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Volunteers said giving back makes them light up.

"I love my job. I love serving people, and especially you, alright?" Dorothy Marsh said as she greeted one woman at the church on Thursday.

The giveaway continues Friday as well from 10 a.m. to noon. The church has collected coats, toys, food, and other gifts for families in need during the Christmas season for 25 years.