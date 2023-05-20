Watch CBS News
Local News

Antisemitic messages found on garbage can in Highland Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Antisemitic vandalism found in Highland Park
Antisemitic vandalism found in Highland Park 00:25

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Highland Park are investigating after a report of antisemitic vandalism.

According to the city, someone wrote antisemitic messages on a garbage can on the North Side of the city.

No arrests have been made.

Highland Park's mayor Nancy Rotering issued a statement on Friday saying, "This act of hatred, bigotry, and cowardice has no place in our community. I condemn it in the strongest terms possible." 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 8:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.