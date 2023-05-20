Antisemitic messages found on garbage can in Highland Park
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Highland Park are investigating after a report of antisemitic vandalism.
According to the city, someone wrote antisemitic messages on a garbage can on the North Side of the city.
No arrests have been made.
Highland Park's mayor Nancy Rotering issued a statement on Friday saying, "This act of hatred, bigotry, and cowardice has no place in our community. I condemn it in the strongest terms possible."
