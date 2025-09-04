Watch CBS News
Antisemitic graffiti spray painted on Vernon Hills, Illinois synagogue

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was spray painted on a synagogue in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

Village officials said police responded to Congregation Or Shalom Tuesday morning after the graffiti was discovered. Officials said they believe it was painted at about 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Officials said a single suspect sprayed a phallic symbol on the parking lot and also the words "Hate Jews" on a retaining wall that faces the inside of the temple.

An investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. If you have any information about who may have made the graffiti, contact Vernon Hills police.

Or Shalom released a statement, saying, "This act of hate is painful, especially as we prepare for the High Holy Days. It will not define us. We remain committed to building a community rooted in peace, belonging, and resilience."

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

