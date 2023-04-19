Antioch police make stoplight pot bust worth more than $140K
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Antioch police say they uncovered a huge stash of marijuana during a traffic stop.
At about 1:30 Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a vehicle near Main Street and Route 173. While searching the vehicle, officers found eight pounds of pot worth more than $143,000.
The driver was arrested and could face even more charged for having unknown pills that had similar markings of a Xanax tablet.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.