Watch CBS News
Local News

Antioch police make stoplight pot bust worth more than $140K

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Antioch police make stoplight pot bust worth more than $143K
Antioch police make stoplight pot bust worth more than $143K 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Antioch police say they uncovered a huge stash of marijuana during a traffic stop. 

At about 1:30 Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a vehicle near Main Street and Route 173. While searching the vehicle, officers found eight pounds of pot worth more than $143,000.

The driver was arrested and could face even more charged for having unknown pills that had similar markings of a Xanax tablet.  

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 19, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.