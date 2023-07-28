Watch CBS News
Fundraiser for 10-year-old Huntley Daniels set for August in Antioch

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big fundraiser is planned to help a little Antioch boy thrown from a carnival ride.

Ten-year-old Huntley Daniels spent more than a week in the hospital and was released Tuesday.

The boy was thrown from a "Moby Dick" ride at the Taste of Antioch Festival.

His family said that even though Huntley is home, the child has a long recovery.

That's why neighbors in Antioch are invited to a fundraiser on August 10th during the village's summer concert series.

All the profits will go to help Huntley and his family. Organizers will also be collecting get-well cards from the public.  

First published on July 28, 2023 / 5:13 PM

