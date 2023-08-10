Watch CBS News
Local News

Village of Antioch hosting fundraiser for boy thrown from carnival ride last month

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Antioch to hold fundraiser for boy thrown from carnival ride
Antioch to hold fundraiser for boy thrown from carnival ride 00:38

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) – The Village of Antioch will be hosting a fundraiser to help the family of a boy thrown from a carnival ride in July.

Huntley Daniels. 10, spent over a week in the hospital after being hurt on the Moby Dick ride at the Taste of Antioch Festival.

He has a long road to recovery, his family said.

The final performance of the village's "It's Thursday" summer concert series is dedicated to helping him.

The event will have entertainment, food and beverages for sale, a raffle, and other activities.

The village will also collect notes and cards for the family.

All profits will be dedicated to helping with Huntley's treatment and recovery.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 7:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.