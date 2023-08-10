Village of Antioch hosting fundraiser for boy thrown from carnival ride last month

Antioch to hold fundraiser for boy thrown from carnival ride

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) – The Village of Antioch will be hosting a fundraiser to help the family of a boy thrown from a carnival ride in July.

Huntley Daniels. 10, spent over a week in the hospital after being hurt on the Moby Dick ride at the Taste of Antioch Festival.

He has a long road to recovery, his family said.

The final performance of the village's "It's Thursday" summer concert series is dedicated to helping him.

The event will have entertainment, food and beverages for sale, a raffle, and other activities.

The village will also collect notes and cards for the family.

All profits will be dedicated to helping with Huntley's treatment and recovery.